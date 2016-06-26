Norma Wilson, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Norma Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Norma Wilson, MSN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Norma Wilson, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Knoxville, TN.
Norma Wilson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Summit Medical Group at Farragut11808 Kingston Pike Ste 160, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 966-6914
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Norma Wilson?
I have been seeing Norma Jean for several years and value her greatly. Unlike the other reviewer, I liked the old location in South Knoxville. However Norma Jean is no longer with this practice. Oh where oh where can she be? Actually online searching for her now.
About Norma Wilson, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1598784191
Education & Certifications
- U NC at Chapel Hill
Frequently Asked Questions
Norma Wilson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Norma Wilson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Norma Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Norma Wilson works at
2 patients have reviewed Norma Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Norma Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Norma Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Norma Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.