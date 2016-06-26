See All Nurse Practitioners in Knoxville, TN
Norma Wilson, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Norma Wilson, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Knoxville, TN. 

Norma Wilson works at Summit Medical Group At Farragt in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Summit Medical Group at Farragut
    Summit Medical Group at Farragut
11808 Kingston Pike Ste 160, Knoxville, TN 37934
(865) 966-6914

  • Parkwest Medical Center

Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jun 26, 2016
    I have been seeing Norma Jean for several years and value her greatly. Unlike the other reviewer, I liked the old location in South Knoxville. However Norma Jean is no longer with this practice. Oh where oh where can she be? Actually online searching for her now.
    About Norma Wilson, MSN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1598784191
    • U NC at Chapel Hill
    Norma Wilson, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Norma Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Norma Wilson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Norma Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Norma Wilson works at Summit Medical Group At Farragt in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Norma Wilson’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Norma Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Norma Wilson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Norma Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Norma Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

