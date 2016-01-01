Norma Solis, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Norma Solis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Norma Solis, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Norma Solis, APRN is a Registered Nurse in Miami, FL.
Norma Solis works at
Locations
-
1
University of Miami Hospital and Clinics1475 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-8644Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Norma Solis?
About Norma Solis, APRN
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- English
- 1427454537
Frequently Asked Questions
Norma Solis accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Norma Solis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Norma Solis works at
Norma Solis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Norma Solis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Norma Solis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Norma Solis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.