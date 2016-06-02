Norma Bracamonte has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Norma Bracamonte
Overview
Norma Bracamonte is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Norma Bracamonte works at
Locations
Tucson Family Medicine7105 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 547-0611Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturday7:00am - 4:00pmSunday7:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Norma Bracamonte was able to diagnose an issue that had been plaguing me for years. I had been searching for answers with various doctors to no avail. She asked numerous questions and took the time to listen to my answers. I highly recommend Ms. Bracamonte to anyone looking for fantastic health care.
About Norma Bracamonte
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1851757603
Frequently Asked Questions
Norma Bracamonte accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Norma Bracamonte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Norma Bracamonte. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Norma Bracamonte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Norma Bracamonte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Norma Bracamonte can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.