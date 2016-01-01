Norlene Bleskacek, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Norlene Bleskacek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Norlene Bleskacek, PT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Norlene Bleskacek, PT is a Physical Therapist in Duluth, MN.
Norlene Bleskacek works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Polinsky Medical Rehabilitation Center1600 Miller Trunk Hwy, Duluth, MN 55811 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Norlene Bleskacek?
About Norlene Bleskacek, PT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- Female
- 1053446070
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Norlene Bleskacek accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Norlene Bleskacek using Healthline FindCare.
Norlene Bleskacek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Norlene Bleskacek works at
Norlene Bleskacek has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Norlene Bleskacek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Norlene Bleskacek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Norlene Bleskacek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.