Overview

Dr. Nora Zoma, DC is a Chiropractor in Troy, MI. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Southern California University of Health Sciences.



Dr. Zoma works at Embody Health in Troy, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.