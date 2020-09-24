See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Nora Valencia, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Nora Valencia, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Nora Valencia works at Sidney Hillman Family Practice in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Institute for Urban Family Health Inc,the
    16 E 16th St, New York, NY 10003 (917) 297-0881
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Sep 24, 2020
    I've been meeting with Nora for about 4 months. She is calm, kind, and measured in her recommendations. She also values my input on my own treatment. Would recommend.
    — Sep 24, 2020
    About Nora Valencia, PMHNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902213812
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nora Valencia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nora Valencia works at Sidney Hillman Family Practice in New York, NY. View the full address on Nora Valencia’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Nora Valencia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nora Valencia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nora Valencia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nora Valencia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

