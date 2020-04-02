Nooshin Aghili has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Nooshin Aghili, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Nooshin Aghili, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Rolling Hills Estates, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 655 Deep Valley Dr Ste 125, Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274 Directions (310) 281-6268
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Aghili treated my daughter in 2015 with some teenage problems she was having.She made a great recommendation which helped my daughter get through this. Now she’s grown into a wonderful young lady with a great head on her shoulders and a beautiful spirit.
About Nooshin Aghili, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Persian
- 1578602686
Frequently Asked Questions
Nooshin Aghili accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nooshin Aghili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nooshin Aghili speaks Persian.
11 patients have reviewed Nooshin Aghili. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nooshin Aghili.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nooshin Aghili, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nooshin Aghili appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.