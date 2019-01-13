Noor Daoud has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Noor Daoud, PA
Noor Daoud, PA is a Physician Assistant in Jacksonville, FL.
Baptist Primary Care10240 SAN JOSE BLVD, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Directions (904) 262-9204
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Miss Daoud has been my healthcare provider for 3 years now. She helped me get through a very difficult period in my life and I couldn’t thank her enough. What I appreciate most is her thoroughness during each and every visit. Her staff is professional and courteous and I always get called back promptly with answers to my questions. You are in great hands with Noor.
About Noor Daoud, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1205244019
Noor Daoud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Noor Daoud. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Noor Daoud.
