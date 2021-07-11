Noor Alaina, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Noor Alaina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Noor Alaina, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Noor Alaina, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Stockbridge, GA.
Noor Alaina works at
Locations
-
1
Aylo Health - Endocrinology at Stockbridge145 Eagles Walk Ste A, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 914-1808
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Noor Alaina?
Dr. Noor Alaina is extremely knowledgeable about insulin pump therapy, and she can easily program insulin pumps and PDMs. She is a savant at adjusting insulin basal rates for better control of diabetes. I highly recommend her for all your diabetic needs.
About Noor Alaina, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1518317304
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&M International University
Frequently Asked Questions
Noor Alaina has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Noor Alaina accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Noor Alaina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Noor Alaina works at
Noor Alaina speaks Arabic and Spanish.
Noor Alaina has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Noor Alaina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Noor Alaina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Noor Alaina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.