Nona Smith, CNM

Midwifery
Accepting new patients
Nona Smith, CNM is a Midwife in Thomasville, NC. 

Nona Smith works at Novant Health City Lake OB/GYN - Thomasville in Thomasville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

    Novant Health City Lake OB/GYN - Thomasville
    1302 Lexington Ave, Thomasville, NC 27360
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Nona Smith, CNM

    • Midwifery
    • English
    • Female
    • 1215009998
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

    Nona Smith, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nona Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nona Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nona Smith works at Novant Health City Lake OB/GYN - Thomasville in Thomasville, NC. View the full address on Nona Smith’s profile.

    Nona Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Nona Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nona Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nona Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

