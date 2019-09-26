Dr. Nolan Riley, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nolan Riley, OD
Overview
Dr. Nolan Riley, OD is an Optometrist in Lubbock, TX.
Locations
The Vision Center Eye Associates Pllc3104 Indiana Ave, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 793-1927
Myeyedr.12122 Salisbury Blvd, Lubbock, TX 79424 Directions (806) 793-1928
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Riley was very helpful with my daughter and provided the most professional care for her Amblyopia. I would recommend him to anyone in need of a great optometrist!
About Dr. Nolan Riley, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1366459687
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riley speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Riley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riley.
