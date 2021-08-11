See All Nurse Practitioners in Syracuse, NY
Nola Gardner

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Nola Gardner is a Nurse Practitioner in Syracuse, NY. 

Nola Gardner works at Crouse Medical Practice in Syracuse, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Crouse Medical Practice
    739 Irving Ave Ste 200-300, Syracuse, NY 13210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 479-5070
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Nola Gardner

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649300328
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nola Gardner is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nola Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nola Gardner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Nola Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nola Gardner works at Crouse Medical Practice in Syracuse, NY. View the full address on Nola Gardner’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Nola Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nola Gardner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nola Gardner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nola Gardner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

