Noha Elnagar, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Noha Elnagar, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Cairo University School Of Med Cairo Egypt and is affiliated with ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, ProMedica Flower Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.

Noha Elnagar works at The UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO PHYSICIANS in Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Falzone Diabetes Center
    2100 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (567) 420-1600
    Monday
    12:00pm - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    12:00pm - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
  • ProMedica Flower Hospital
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital
  • University of Toledo Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Diabetes
Insulin Pump Therapy
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Diabetes
Insulin Pump Therapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 04, 2020
    What a great Dr., very empathetic and knowledgeable enthusiastic about treatment.
    michael — Jun 04, 2020
    About Noha Elnagar, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215324132
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Immunology, Hiv/Aids
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Pathology
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cairo U Med Sch Affil Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Cairo University School Of Med Cairo Egypt
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Cairo University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Noha Elnagar, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Noha Elnagar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Noha Elnagar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Noha Elnagar works at The UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO PHYSICIANS in Toledo, OH. View the full address on Noha Elnagar’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Noha Elnagar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Noha Elnagar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Noha Elnagar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Noha Elnagar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

