Dr. Noel Price, OD

Optometry
2023 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Noel Price, OD is an Optometrist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Optometry. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Price works at Eyes Optical in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Lauderdale Lakes, FL and Tamarac, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eyes Optical
    Eyes Optical
246 S Flamingo Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 (954) 443-1230
  2. 2
    Fashion Optical Center
    Fashion Optical Center
3682 W Oakland Park Blvd, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33311 (954) 730-8087
  3. 3
    The Eyeglass Man Inc.
    The Eyeglass Man Inc.
5865 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL 33321 (954) 720-9201
    Aetna
    Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 107 ratings
    Feb 23, 2018
    I found Dr Price last year and I must say ,he is just wonderful. I truly feel he cares about making sure he does the best for his path and takes time explaining everything I had an occasion where I was out of town and had a problem and I contacted his office and he got back to me quickly. I would not consider going to anyone else. His assistant is just great also .
    E. Riechelson in Pembroke Pines Fla. — Feb 23, 2018
    About Dr. Noel Price, OD

    Optometry
    2023 years of experience
    English
    1871788141
    Education & Certifications

    NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Noel Price, OD is accepting new patients.

    Dr. Price has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    107 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

