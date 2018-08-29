Dr. Noe Carranza, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carranza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noe Carranza, DC
Dr. Noe Carranza, DC is a Chiropractor in Phoenix, AZ.
Dr. Carranza works at
Synergy Spine & Sport
1805 N 91st Ave Ste 101, Phoenix, AZ 85037
(623) 252-1512
Monday 9:00am - 6:00pm
Wednesday 9:00am - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Cannot say enough great things about Dr.Noe and his team! Super great energy, clean office, friendly, open, knowledgeable, and easy to schedule with! I am pretty specific with what I am looking for and other offices and massage therapists have not been good. Haven't listened, hurt my body and then were rude about it. This team is worth checking out! He also offers many more services than I have been able to find which were EXACTLY what was I was looking for! Thanks so much Synergy Spine!
- Chiropractic
- English, Spanish
- 1790045342
Dr. Carranza has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carranza accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carranza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carranza speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Carranza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carranza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carranza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carranza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.