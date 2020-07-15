See All Family Doctors in Seattle, WA
Noah Dassel, ARNP

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Noah Dassel, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. 

Noah Dassel works at Primary Care at Northwest Outpatient Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Primary Care at Northwest Outpatient Medical Center
    11011 Meridian Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Admitting Hospitals

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Jul 15, 2020
Noah has been my PCP for two years. He's welcoming, kind, empathetic, and knowledgeable. I've always been impressed that even when the office has back to back appointments or is running slightly behind, he goes the extra step to find out more about you as a person, not just as a patient. He works with me to give an overview of my healthcare options, so I have a clear view of a healthcare plan that I have participated in making. After a visit, I always feel supported, heard, and reassured. Thanks Noah!
Maddie — Jul 15, 2020
About Noah Dassel, ARNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1003328485
