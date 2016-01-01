Nneka Ikedinma accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nneka Ikedinma
Offers telehealth
Nneka Ikedinma is a Nurse Practitioner in Reading, PA.
Berks Community Health Center838 PENN ST, Reading, PA 19602 Directions (610) 988-4838Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1720550296
Nneka Ikedinma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
