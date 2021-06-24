See All Nurse Practitioners in Houston, TX
Nkechinyere Iwuorisha

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Nkechinyere Iwuorisha is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX. 

Nkechinyere Iwuorisha works at Mischer Neuroscience Associates in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mischer Neuroscience Associates
    929 Gessner Rd, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 242-3720

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Nkechinyere Iwuorisha

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1134769656
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Nkechinyere Iwuorisha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Nkechinyere Iwuorisha works at Mischer Neuroscience Associates in Houston, TX. View the full address on Nkechinyere Iwuorisha’s profile.

Nkechinyere Iwuorisha has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Nkechinyere Iwuorisha.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nkechinyere Iwuorisha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nkechinyere Iwuorisha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

