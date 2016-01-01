See All Clinical Psychologists in Oakland, NJ
Dr. Nivine Shenouda, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Nivine Shenouda, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Oakland, NJ. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    169 Ramapo Valley Rd Ml # 7, Oakland, NJ 07436 (201) 913-6779

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Behavior Modification
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Nivine Shenouda, PHD

Specialties
  Clinical Psychology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  English, Egyyptian Arabic
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  1013935949
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Internship
  University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
Internship
Undergraduate School
  Montclair State University
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nivine Shenouda, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shenouda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Shenouda has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Shenouda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shenouda. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shenouda.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shenouda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shenouda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

