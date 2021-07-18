See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Anderson, SC
Nita Saini

Optometry
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Nita Saini is an Optometrist in Anderson, SC. 

Nita Saini works at Anderson Ophthalmology in Anderson, SC with other offices in Camillus, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anderson Ophthalmology
    1116 Cornelia Rd, Anderson, SC 29621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 224-0028
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
  2. 2
    Costco
    120 Township Blvd, Camillus, NY 13031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 726-5222

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract
Contact Lens Exams
Diabetes Eye Care
Cataract
Contact Lens Exams
Diabetes Eye Care

Cataract
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Contact Lens Exams
Diabetes Eye Care
Diabetic Eye Disease
Eyeglasses
Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Humana
    • MVP Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 18, 2021
    Very nice first visit. Dr. Nita (and staff) are both caring and professional. Was treated with kindness and respect. She’s gentle, understanding, an excellent listener and highly knowledgeable. Took time for questions and concerns. Her positive outlook appreciated, also. We shall return. Thank-you!
    Juliette — Jul 18, 2021
    About Nita Saini

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164499042
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

