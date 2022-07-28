See All Clinical Psychologists in New York, NY
Dr. Nisha Ver Halen, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5 (11)
Overview

Dr. Nisha Ver Halen, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Ver Halen works at Integrative Health and Wellbeing in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Integrative Health and Wellbeing
    436 E 69th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 854-4222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 28, 2022
    Dr. Van Halen guided our session with ease, asking leading questions, and validating my responses. I felt calm after our session even though we discussed difficult issues
    — Jul 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nisha Ver Halen, PHD

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1871868158
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ver Halen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ver Halen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ver Halen works at Integrative Health and Wellbeing in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ver Halen’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ver Halen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ver Halen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ver Halen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ver Halen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

