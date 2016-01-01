Dr. Nisha Amin, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nisha Amin, PHD
Overview
Dr. Nisha Amin, PHD is a Psychologist in Beaumont, TX.
Dr. Amin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nisha Amin Phd Pllc4909 Highway 69 S, Beaumont, TX 77705 Directions (409) 724-0370
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amin?
About Dr. Nisha Amin, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1649351867
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amin works at
Dr. Amin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.