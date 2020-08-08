See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Nirupama Somasundaram, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Nirupama Somasundaram, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Nirupama Somasundaram works at CUMC Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New York-presbyteriancolumbia University Medical Center
    161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 756-2496
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes
High Cholesterol
Hypertension
Diabetes
High Cholesterol
Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Removal Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Nirupama Somasundaram, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881829760
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nirupama Somasundaram, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nirupama Somasundaram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nirupama Somasundaram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nirupama Somasundaram works at CUMC Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Nirupama Somasundaram’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Nirupama Somasundaram. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nirupama Somasundaram.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nirupama Somasundaram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nirupama Somasundaram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

