Nirala Bard, LPC is a Counselor in Cranford, NJ.
Nirala Bard, LPC
Overview
Nirala Bard, LPC is a Counselor in Cranford, NJ.
Locations
Home Care Solutions216 North Ave E, Cranford, NJ 07016 Directions (908) 272-7500
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The best agency I have found so far in Bergen county that still accepts major insurances and the out of pocket expenses are very nominal when compared to other agencies. Thank you much Judy!
About Nirala Bard, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1881934156
