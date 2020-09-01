Nino Tevdorashvili, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nino Tevdorashvili is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nino Tevdorashvili, LMHC is a Counselor in Ridgewood, NY. They specialize in Counseling, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from CCNY.
Mental Health Counseling by Nino, P.C.6903 Fresh Pond Rd, Ridgewood, NY 11385 Directions (917) 251-7437Monday9:00am - 9:00pmTuesday9:00am - 9:00pmWednesday9:00am - 9:00pmThursday9:00am - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 9:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
This is one of the rare example of a counselor who rolls the sleeves and make the phone call to insurance companies to find out your benefits. Dr Nino will make it easy for you, using computer and phone, being very flexible and always adjusting to your specific needs and busy schedule. I strongly recommend Dr Nino services especially to those who need immediate help and are simply not sure where to reach out for help that they clearly need
- Counseling
- 14 years of experience
- English, Georgian and Russian
- 1033412523
Education & Certifications
- Coney Island Hospital
- CCNY
- Tbilisi Institute Of Psychology
