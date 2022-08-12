Nina Reiss, MAMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nina Reiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nina Reiss, MAMFT
Overview
Nina Reiss, MAMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Islip, NY.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 435 Main St Ste 5, Islip, NY 11751 Directions (631) 210-7508
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Nina is a pleasure to work with she makes you feel extremely comfortable and relaxed to be open and honest with her. She feels you out to see your communication strategy before going in deeper. She is extremely knowledgeable and compassionate. To me she is like talking to a friend that is open minded, and also gives me other perspectives. And also how to handle my two children. I have only worked with a short while. But I already feel a change with myself and my children. Would highly recommend.
About Nina Reiss, MAMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1457891822
