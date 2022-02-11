See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Nina Nation, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Nina Nation, PA-C

Internal Medicine
5 (26)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Nina Nation, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Nina Nation works at Women's Specialty Care in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Capsule Endoscopy Services Inc.
    9499 W Charleston Blvd Ste 150, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 228-5477
  2. 2
    The Ob-gyn Center
    3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 540, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 228-4088
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Employers Health Network
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
    • Teachers Health Trust
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • United American Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Nina Nation?

    Feb 11, 2022
    Nina is an amazing Dr! She is very intelligent and has a sweet personality. She uses common sense combined with excellent medical knowledge. She really cares about her patients.
    Redmaranda — Feb 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Nina Nation, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Nina Nation, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Nina Nation to family and friends

    Nina Nation's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Nina Nation

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Nina Nation, PA-C.

    About Nina Nation, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255321774
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nina Nation, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nina Nation is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nina Nation has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Nina Nation has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nina Nation works at Women's Specialty Care in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Nina Nation’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Nina Nation. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nina Nation.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nina Nation, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nina Nation appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Nina Nation, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.