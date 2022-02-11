Nina Nation, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nina Nation is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nina Nation, PA-C
Overview
Nina Nation, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Nina Nation works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Capsule Endoscopy Services Inc.9499 W Charleston Blvd Ste 150, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 228-5477
-
2
The Ob-gyn Center3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 540, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 228-4088
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Medicaid
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Principal Financial Group
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- Teachers Health Trust
- Tricare
- UniCare
- United American Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nina Nation?
Nina is an amazing Dr! She is very intelligent and has a sweet personality. She uses common sense combined with excellent medical knowledge. She really cares about her patients.
About Nina Nation, PA-C
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1255321774
Frequently Asked Questions
Nina Nation has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Nina Nation accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nina Nation has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nina Nation works at
26 patients have reviewed Nina Nation. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nina Nation.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nina Nation, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nina Nation appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.