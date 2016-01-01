Dr. Nina Goldman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nina Goldman, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nina Goldman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Roslyn Heights, NY. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers University.
They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 200 S Service Rd Ste 107, Roslyn Heights, NY 11577 Directions (516) 621-1263
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nina Goldman, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1154471563
Education & Certifications
- Harlem Valley Psych Ctr
- Rutgers University
- State University of New York at Binghamton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldman accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldman.
