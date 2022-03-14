Dr. Nina Getz, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Getz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nina Getz, OD
Overview
Dr. Nina Getz, OD is an Optometrist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Optometry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Southern California College of Optometry.
Dr. Getz works at
Locations
-
1
Steven Bornfeld, OD and Nina Getz, OD, Optometry - Located within Doheny Eye Center of Arcadia622 W Duarte Rd Ste 101, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 254-9010
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Getz?
I am hearing impaired and Dr. Getz is terrific dealing with my disability. She takes her time, I never feel rushed. She explains what she is doing and I feel really cares about her patients.
About Dr. Nina Getz, OD
- Optometry
- 33 years of experience
- English, French
- 1346305869
Education & Certifications
- Southern California College of Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Getz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Getz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Getz works at
Dr. Getz speaks French.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Getz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Getz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Getz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Getz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.