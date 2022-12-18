Nina Garcia, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nina Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nina Garcia, PA-C
Overview
Nina Garcia, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Alexandria, VA.
Nina Garcia works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Alexandria4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 1100, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (434) 230-6661Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nina Garcia?
She paid attention to my concerns
About Nina Garcia, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1508926817
Frequently Asked Questions
Nina Garcia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Nina Garcia using Healthline FindCare.
Nina Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nina Garcia works at
Nina Garcia speaks Spanish.
50 patients have reviewed Nina Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nina Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nina Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nina Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.