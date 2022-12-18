See All Physicians Assistants in Alexandria, VA
Nina Garcia, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
4.5 (50)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Nina Garcia, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Alexandria, VA. 

Nina Garcia works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Alexandria in Alexandria, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Alexandria
    4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 1100, Alexandria, VA 22304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 230-6661
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail

Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail
Dermabrasion
Hair Loss
Intense Pulse Light
Juvederm Ultra Plus
Microdermabrasion
Microneedling
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT)
Photorejuvenation
Psoriasis
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment
Radiesse® Injections
Restylane Defyne
Restylane Refyne
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Aging
Skin Cancer
Skin Diseases
Skin Resurfacing
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts

Ratings & Reviews

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 50 ratings
Patient Ratings (50)
5 Star
(40)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
About Nina Garcia, PA-C

Specialties
  • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1508926817
Frequently Asked Questions

Nina Garcia, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nina Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Nina Garcia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Nina Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Nina Garcia works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Alexandria in Alexandria, VA. View the full address on Nina Garcia’s profile.

50 patients have reviewed Nina Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nina Garcia.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nina Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nina Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

