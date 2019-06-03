Nina Atanassova has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Nina Atanassova
Overview
Nina Atanassova is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Sunnyvale, CA.
Locations
Sccmhd -fair Oaks Mental Health Center660 S Fair Oaks Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94086 Directions (408) 992-4800
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Nina is a great therapist. I've been seeing her for over a year and she helped me a lot through very tough times.
About Nina Atanassova
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1396869715
Frequently Asked Questions
Nina Atanassova accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nina Atanassova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Nina Atanassova. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nina Atanassova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nina Atanassova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nina Atanassova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.