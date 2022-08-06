Dr. Yousuf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nimo Yousuf, OD
Overview
Dr. Nimo Yousuf, OD is an Optometrist in Phoenix, AZ.
Dr. Yousuf works at
Locations
-
1
Costco Pharmacy #10584570 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 242-1105
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yousuf?
Dr. Yousuf has been my optometrist for 3 years. She is very thorough in her exams and explains what is happening. In addition she has a great attitude.
About Dr. Nimo Yousuf, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1275000168
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yousuf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yousuf works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yousuf. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yousuf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yousuf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yousuf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.