Nilda Grimes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Nilda Grimes, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Nilda Grimes, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Manteca, CA.
Nilda Grimes works at
Locations
-
1
Larry R Cote & Kristin B Cote250 Cherry Ln Ste 110, Manteca, CA 95337 Directions (209) 832-9508
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nilda Grimes?
About Nilda Grimes, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1871655761
Frequently Asked Questions
Nilda Grimes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nilda Grimes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nilda Grimes works at
3 patients have reviewed Nilda Grimes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nilda Grimes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nilda Grimes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nilda Grimes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.