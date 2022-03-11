See All Nurse Practitioners in Phoenix, AZ
Overview

Nikolina Elez, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. 

Nikolina Elez works at 7th Avenue Family Health Center in Phoenix, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    7th Ave Family Health Center
    1205 S 7th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 11, 2022
    Nikolina, has a caring bedside manner. She listens to me carefully and allowed me to fully explain before she asked probing questions. Over multiple visit Nikolina address all the issues I had, some were very complex, I never heard a no, she was always determined to find root cause. I remember her drawing me a picture for the source of my pain, the MRI reflected the drawing she had made. Yes, I would highly Recommend Nikolina
    Horace Thompson — Mar 11, 2022
    About Nikolina Elez, FNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1881987261
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nikolina Elez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Nikolina Elez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nikolina Elez works at 7th Avenue Family Health Center in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Nikolina Elez’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Nikolina Elez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nikolina Elez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nikolina Elez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nikolina Elez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

