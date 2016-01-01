Nikole Clark has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Nikole Clark, MS
Overview
Nikole Clark, MS is a Counselor in Watertown, NY.
Nikole Clark works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mountain Community Wellness Center210 Court St Ste 4, Watertown, NY 13601 Directions (315) 783-0193
View All Accepted Carriers
- MVP Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nikole Clark?
About Nikole Clark, MS
- Counseling
- English
- 1578985552
Frequently Asked Questions
Nikole Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nikole Clark works at
Nikole Clark has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Nikole Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nikole Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nikole Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.