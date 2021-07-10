Dr. Niklas Faust, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faust is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Niklas Faust, DC
Overview
Dr. Niklas Faust, DC is a Chiropractor in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic, Florida Campus.
Locations
22 Health1052 W State Road 436 Ste 1070, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 Directions (407) 951-8921Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Faust is attentive; listens to our description of problem area and asks questions to find the root. He’s helped my family feel better.
About Dr. Niklas Faust, DC
- Chiropractic
- 6 years of experience
- English, German
- 1588196091
Education & Certifications
- Palmer College Of Chiropractic, Florida Campus
