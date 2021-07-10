See All Chiropractors in Altamonte Springs, FL
Dr. Niklas Faust, DC

Chiropractic
5 (27)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Niklas Faust, DC is a Chiropractor in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic, Florida Campus.

Dr. Faust works at Dr. Niklas Faust in Altamonte Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    22 Health
    1052 W State Road 436 Ste 1070, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 951-8921
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Car Accident Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Motor Vehicle Accident Chevron Icon
Myofascial Release Therapy Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 10, 2021
    Dr Faust is attentive; listens to our description of problem area and asks questions to find the root. He’s helped my family feel better.
    L and G — Jul 10, 2021
    About Dr. Niklas Faust, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588196091
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Palmer College Of Chiropractic, Florida Campus
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Niklas Faust, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faust is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Faust has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Faust has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Faust works at Dr. Niklas Faust in Altamonte Springs, FL. View the full address on Dr. Faust’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Faust. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faust.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faust, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faust appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

