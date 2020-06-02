See All Physicians Assistants in Oklahoma City, OK
Nikki Zybach, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5
Nikki Zybach, PA is a Physician Assistant in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Nikki Zybach works at Champaign Dental Group in Oklahoma City, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Bobs Pharmacy
    210 SW 89th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 631-0663
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Jun 02, 2020
    Nikki is awesome! Really does a wonderful job. Absolutely the best care and sincere interest in your health and well-being. I’ve been a patient for over 10 years.
    Rick — Jun 02, 2020
    About Nikki Zybach, PA

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457565988
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nikki Zybach has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Nikki Zybach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nikki Zybach works at Champaign Dental Group in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Nikki Zybach’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Nikki Zybach. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nikki Zybach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nikki Zybach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nikki Zybach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

