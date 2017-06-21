Dr. Nikki Currie, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Currie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nikki Currie, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nikki Currie, PHD is a Counselor in Salina, KS. They specialize in Counseling, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas State University.
Dr. Nikki S. Currie LCPC1700 E Iron Ave, Salina, KS 67401 Directions (785) 309-0033Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- Trustmark Companies
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
I see Dr. Currie for PTSD and as someone on the Autistic Spectrum and she had one wonders to help me work though my myriad of problems. I feel she listens and respects my opinion even though I don't have a degree in mental health. She understands that I know 'me' better than anyone and always helps me to better understand what it is I a feeling and how to work though it.
- Counseling
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1972739613
- Kansas State University
Dr. Currie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Currie accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Currie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Currie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Currie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Currie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Currie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.