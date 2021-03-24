Nikita Richardson, ARNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nikita Richardson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nikita Richardson, ARNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Nikita Richardson, ARNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 101 Century 21 Dr Ste 202, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 257-6882
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional, knowledgeable, thorough and concerned about my personal health care
About Nikita Richardson, ARNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1992177349
Education & Certifications
- Chamberlain University, Master Of Science In Nursing
Frequently Asked Questions
Nikita Richardson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Nikita Richardson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nikita Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Nikita Richardson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nikita Richardson.
