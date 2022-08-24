See All Spine Surgeons in Nashville, TN
Dr. Niki Reese, MSPA

Neurological Spine Surgery
5 (45)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Niki Reese, MSPA is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. 

Dr. Reese works at Vanderbilt Spine Center in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 (615) 322-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 24, 2022
    I strongly recommend Dr. Reese. She listens, is honest, compassionate thorough and knowledgeable. All of those qualities wrapped up in a single doctor is hard to find. I am blessed to have found Dr. Reese!
    Shan — Aug 24, 2022
    About Dr. Niki Reese, MSPA

    Specialties
    • Neurological Spine Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1548460991
