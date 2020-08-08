Niki Derrick accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Niki Derrick, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Niki Derrick, APRN is an Internal Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Bradenton, FL.
Niki Derrick works at
Locations
Optum Primary Care5534 Cortez Rd W, Bradenton, FL 34210 Directions (941) 757-2100
- Careplus
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Optimum HealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
My mom chose Niki to be her doctor when we moved to Florida 5 years ago and when I turned 65 I also selected her to be my primary care doc because of the excellent way she treated my mother, who is now deceased. She is extremely empathetic and patient and returns calls promptly. I am very satisfied with Niki and glad that she stayed in Bradenton even after all the management/org changes.
About Niki Derrick, APRN
- Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1487026068
