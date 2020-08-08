See All Nurse Practitioners in Bradenton, FL
Niki Derrick, APRN

Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)

Niki Derrick, APRN is an Internal Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Bradenton, FL. 

Niki Derrick works at Optum Primary Care - Florida in Bradenton, FL.

    Optum Primary Care
    5534 Cortez Rd W, Bradenton, FL 34210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 757-2100
    • Careplus
    • Freedom Health
    • Humana
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • WellCare

    Aug 08, 2020
    My mom chose Niki to be her doctor when we moved to Florida 5 years ago and when I turned 65 I also selected her to be my primary care doc because of the excellent way she treated my mother, who is now deceased. She is extremely empathetic and patient and returns calls promptly. I am very satisfied with Niki and glad that she stayed in Bradenton even after all the management/org changes.
    Carolyn Fairbank — Aug 08, 2020
    About Niki Derrick, APRN

    • Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1487026068
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Niki Derrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Niki Derrick works at Optum Primary Care - Florida in Bradenton, FL. View the full address on Niki Derrick’s profile.

    Niki Derrick has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Niki Derrick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Niki Derrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Niki Derrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

