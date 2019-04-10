Nike Sitzman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Nike Sitzman
Overview
Nike Sitzman is a Physician Assistant in Miami, FL.
Nike Sitzman works at
Locations
Neuro Network Partners3200 SW 60th Ct Ste 302, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (305) 662-8330
Ratings & Reviews
About Nike Sitzman
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1700105897
Frequently Asked Questions
Nike Sitzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Nike Sitzman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nike Sitzman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nike Sitzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nike Sitzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.