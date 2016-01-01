See All Physicians Assistants in Washington, DC
Nidhi Reva, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Nidhi Reva, PA is a Physician Assistant in Washington, DC. 

Nidhi Reva works at Regenerative Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Washington, DC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Drs. Erkenbeckskillingkowalskicooper
    1145 19th St NW Ste 410, Washington, DC 20036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 331-1740

Ratings & Reviews
2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Nidhi Reva, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1104128735
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Nidhi Reva, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nidhi Reva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Nidhi Reva has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Nidhi Reva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Nidhi Reva works at Regenerative Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Washington, DC. View the full address on Nidhi Reva’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Nidhi Reva. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nidhi Reva.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nidhi Reva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nidhi Reva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

