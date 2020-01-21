See All Nurse Practitioners in Melbourne, FL
Nicolina Hellmann, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Nicolina Hellmann, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Nicolina Hellmann, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Melbourne, FL. 

Nicolina Hellmann works at Psychology Assoc Of Brevard in Melbourne, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robyn Tapley Psyd PA
    6767 N Wickham Rd Ste 306, Melbourne, FL 32940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 751-1925
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Nicolina Hellmann?

    Jan 21, 2020
    I have known for years I needed to process some issues and haven’t, when I decided to start my journey I was scared. Today was my 1st visit and Nicolina was and is amazing. Put me at ease and non-judgmental. I loved how she discussed all Rx options and I am happy to start this journey and can’t thank her enough!
    — Jan 21, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Nicolina Hellmann, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Nicolina Hellmann, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Nicolina Hellmann to family and friends

    Nicolina Hellmann's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Nicolina Hellmann

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Nicolina Hellmann, APRN.

    About Nicolina Hellmann, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104304161
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nicolina Hellmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nicolina Hellmann works at Psychology Assoc Of Brevard in Melbourne, FL. View the full address on Nicolina Hellmann’s profile.

    Nicolina Hellmann has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Nicolina Hellmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicolina Hellmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicolina Hellmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Nicolina Hellmann, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.