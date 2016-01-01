Nicolette Rittenhouse-Young accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nicolette Rittenhouse-Young
Overview
Nicolette Rittenhouse-Young is a Psychologist in Basking Ridge, NJ.
Nicolette Rittenhouse-Young works at
Locations
-
1
Marino Helping Seniors LLC233 Mount Airy Rd, Basking Ridge, NJ 07920 Directions (908) 758-5800
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nicolette Rittenhouse-Young?
About Nicolette Rittenhouse-Young
- Psychology
- English
- 1740812130
Frequently Asked Questions
Nicolette Rittenhouse-Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nicolette Rittenhouse-Young works at
Nicolette Rittenhouse-Young has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Nicolette Rittenhouse-Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicolette Rittenhouse-Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicolette Rittenhouse-Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.