Nicolette Rittenhouse-Young

Psychology
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Nicolette Rittenhouse-Young is a Psychologist in Basking Ridge, NJ. 

Nicolette Rittenhouse-Young works at Marino Helping Seniors LLC in Basking Ridge, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marino Helping Seniors LLC
    233 Mount Airy Rd, Basking Ridge, NJ 07920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 758-5800
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Nicolette Rittenhouse-Young

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740812130
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nicolette Rittenhouse-Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nicolette Rittenhouse-Young works at Marino Helping Seniors LLC in Basking Ridge, NJ. View the full address on Nicolette Rittenhouse-Young’s profile.

    Nicolette Rittenhouse-Young has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Nicolette Rittenhouse-Young.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicolette Rittenhouse-Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicolette Rittenhouse-Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

