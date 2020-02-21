Dr. Nicolette Leone, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicolette Leone, DC
Overview
Dr. Nicolette Leone, DC is a Chiropractor in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College.
Dr. Leone works at
Locations
Rothman Orthopaedic Institute1079 White Horse Ave, Hamilton, NJ 08610 Directions (800) 764-9183
Elite Chiropractic of Princeton33 State Rd Ste B, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 917-4262
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic doctor. Very caring, extremely good and pleasant. Highly recommend her!!
About Dr. Nicolette Leone, DC
- Chiropractic
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Chiropractic College
- Syracuse University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leone accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Leone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leone.
