Dr. Nicolee Hiltz, PHD

Psychology
Accepting new patients
Dr. Nicolee Hiltz, PHD is a Psychologist in Lemoyne, PA. They completed their fellowship with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Dr. Hiltz works at Couples at Crossroads, Lemoyne, PA in Lemoyne, PA with other offices in Camp Hill, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Couples At Crossroads LLC
    Couples At Crossroads LLC
525 N 12th St Ste 100, Lemoyne, PA 17043 (717) 425-3868
    Nicolee Hiltz Ph.D., Camp Hill, PA
    Nicolee Hiltz Ph.D., Camp Hill, PA
3920 Market St Ste 201, Camp Hill, PA 17011 (717) 730-2144

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Capital Blue Cross
    Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 11, 2020
    Sep 11, 2020
Dr. Hiltz's compassion and caring helped me regain my strength, and also gave me the opportunity to learn from and grow from my pain and the past traumas I had experienced. The creative and nurturing nature about her gave me so much insight and helped me become the best version of myself. I highly recommend her and her services.
Andrea Tesche
    Andrea Tesche — Sep 11, 2020
    Psychology
    English
    1558669705
    Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
    Eastern State School and Psychiatric Hospital
    Juniata College
    Dr. Nicolee Hiltz, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Hiltz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hiltz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hiltz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hiltz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hiltz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

