Dr. Nicolee Hiltz, PHD
Overview
Dr. Nicolee Hiltz, PHD is a Psychologist in Lemoyne, PA. They completed their fellowship with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
Dr. Hiltz works at
Locations
Couples At Crossroads LLC525 N 12th St Ste 100, Lemoyne, PA 17043 Directions (717) 425-3868
Nicolee Hiltz Ph.D., Camp Hill, PA3920 Market St Ste 201, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 730-2144
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hiltz's compassion and caring helped me regain my strength, and also gave me the opportunity to learn from and grow from my pain and the past traumas I had experienced. The creative and nurturing nature about her gave me so much insight and helped me become the best version of myself. I highly recommend her and her services.
About Dr. Nicolee Hiltz, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1558669705
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
- Eastern State School and Psychiatric Hospital
- Juniata College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hiltz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hiltz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hiltz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hiltz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hiltz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hiltz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hiltz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.