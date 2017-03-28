Nicole Waterhouse accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nicole Waterhouse, FNP-C
Overview
Nicole Waterhouse, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Ridgewood, NJ.
Locations
- 1 61 N Maple Ave Ste 305, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 444-2019
- Amerihealth
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
Ratings & Reviews
I was so nervous going to the hospital it was so worth it ,she cracked my fever of a 104 within 3 hours I was able to go home 4 hours later lucky for me she found a minor problem antibiotics can't fix it sure helps when you have a great personality and a big smile,thank you Nicole Waterhouse.
About Nicole Waterhouse, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1598218158
Frequently Asked Questions
