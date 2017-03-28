See All Nurse Practitioners in Ridgewood, NJ
Nicole Waterhouse, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Overview

Nicole Waterhouse, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Ridgewood, NJ. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    61 N Maple Ave Ste 305, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 444-2019
    • Amerihealth
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 28, 2017
    I was so nervous going to the hospital it was so worth it ,she cracked my fever of a 104 within 3 hours I was able to go home 4 hours later lucky for me she found a minor problem antibiotics can't fix it sure helps when you have a great personality and a big smile,thank you Nicole Waterhouse.
    David in Westwood, NJ — Mar 28, 2017
    About Nicole Waterhouse, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598218158
    Frequently Asked Questions

