Nicole Waetzman, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nicole Waetzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nicole Waetzman, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Nicole Waetzman, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in West Chester, PA.
Nicole Waetzman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Chester Co Obgyn Services915 Old Fern Hill Rd, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 692-4270Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nicole Waetzman?
Nicole is an expert in her field with a wonderful bedside manner. I highly recommend her.
About Nicole Waetzman, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1588918957
Frequently Asked Questions
Nicole Waetzman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Nicole Waetzman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nicole Waetzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nicole Waetzman works at
4 patients have reviewed Nicole Waetzman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Waetzman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicole Waetzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicole Waetzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.