Nicole Van Ginkel, LISW

Social Work
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Nicole Van Ginkel, LISW is a Social Worker in Sioux Center, IA. 

Nicole Van Ginkel works at Jefferson Cherry Hill Surgery & Specialty Care - Breast Surgery in Sioux Center, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Cherry Hill Surgery & Specialty Care - Breast Surgery
    30 19th St SW, Sioux Center, IA 51250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
  • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
  • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Nicole Van Ginkel, LISW

    • Social Work
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588824403
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nicole Van Ginkel, LISW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nicole Van Ginkel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nicole Van Ginkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nicole Van Ginkel works at Jefferson Cherry Hill Surgery & Specialty Care - Breast Surgery in Sioux Center, IA. View the full address on Nicole Van Ginkel’s profile.

    Nicole Van Ginkel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Van Ginkel.

